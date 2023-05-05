Recognize them? Video shows 2 men snatching cash register drawer from southeast Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston last month.

The robbery happened on April 27, in the 4700 block of Gulf Freeway at around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows two men wearing face masks and gloves walking inside the store. As they jumped over the counter, one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed toward the employee while demanding money from the register.

Police said the employee complied and gave both suspects the cash drawer with an unknown amount of cash inside.

As one of the suspects searched for additional items behind the counter, both men later jumped back out and fled the store.

Police are searching for the following suspects:

Suspect No. 1 - Male, 20-29 years old, 140-180 pounds, wearing black jacket and blue jeans.

Suspect No. 2 - Male, 20-29 years old, 140-180 pounds, wearing gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.