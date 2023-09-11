VIDEO: Masked man stuffs bag with codeine, oxycodone and money at west Houston drug store

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a drug store in west Houston.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for robbing a drug store in west Houston.

On Aug. 10 at around 8:55 p.m., a masked man entered a drug store located in the 12500 block of Westheimer.

Police said the man walked up to the pharmacy counter, pointed a handgun at the employee, and threatened to harm her if she did not give him the money, oxycodone and codeine. The suspect then placed the money and drugs into a bag and fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a red cap, and gloves.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.