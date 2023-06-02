PHOTOS: 60 dogs rescued from filthy wire kennels filled with feces, urine at Brazoria County home

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A team of Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators rescued 60 dogs living in “deplorable” conditions at a home in Manvel Thursday, according to a news release from the organization.

Some of the dogs were allegedly found in wire crates filled with feces and urine at a residence located near Mustang Bayou Road.

Officials said there were dozens of wire kennels stacked throughout the home, where the dogs were neglected. One dog was found dead, SPCA said. There were highly-toxic ammonia levels present in the residence.

The owner reportedly signed custody of all the animals over to SPCA before they were removed from the property. All of the dogs were brought to the SPCA, where they will settle in before they receive individualized treatment and care from their veterinary and animal care staff Friday.

Houston SPCA’s cruelty investigations team works closely with the Houston Police Department, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, and other surrounding counties to help combat animal cruelty. To report animal abuse, call (713) 869-7722 or go to www.houstonspca.org.