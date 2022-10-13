5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

Five rottweilers were found thirsty, hungry and locked in cages at a home in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.

The animals had no food or water and, based off photos released by deputies, the garage appeared to be filthy.

The deputies quickly provided water to all the animals and contacted animal rescue.

No details about the owner have been released.