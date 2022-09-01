Injured, malnourished dogs worth thousands found in stolen U-Haul truck in The Woodlands; This is what authorities say was going on

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A woman and man were arrested in The Woodlands after authorities found multiple malnourished and injured dogs – some worth thousands of dollars – in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Aug. 30, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

MCSO said it all stemmed from a fraudulent business that Tiara Alsaid, 26, of Houston ran that promised to deliver animals to their owners cross-country. MCSO said HPD has multiple cases against Alsaid that claim instead of transporting the animals, she instead steals and sells them, never delivering the dogs to their correct destinations.

MCSCO authorities said the animals, found around 10:30 p.m., in the U-Haul were living in deplorable conditions, held in kennels and living in their own urine and feces. Some were hurt badly, one with “a gruesome back injury with exposed flesh on most of its back consistent with a chemical burn,” MCSO said in a news release.

The animals lacked water or food, authorities said.

Alsaid and Anthony Johnson, 57, of Houston – a passenger in the vehicle -- were arrested, according to MCSO. Alsaid was charged with theft and animal cruelty, in addition to multiple drug warrants out of various counties. Johnson was arrested for possession of marijuana.

HPD detectives, the director of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, and a Montgomery County Constable Precinct 2 Cruelty to Animals investigator arrived on scene to assist in the investigation. The dogs were seized until the rightful owners could be located, and the animals returned.