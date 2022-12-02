Disturbing new allegations: Ex-Fort Bend County ISD teacher accused again of animal torture while out on bond; 2 kittens found with broken bones, teeth

HOUSTON – Graham William Reid is now a familiar name and face when it comes to cat torture allegations in the Houston area -- now in two counties.

KPRC 2 reported on the incredibly graphic details of the accusations aimed against Reid in 2021, and now, he’s charged again -- all while out on bond in the gruesome Fort Bend County case.

RELATED: Former Fort Bend ISD teacher admits to torturing, killing cats to ‘feel powerful,’ court documents say

Reid is now charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals in Harris County after court records show two kittens known to be in his care were found with repeatedly broken bones and fractured teeth, among other ailments, including a swollen head. Court records indicate that Reid is accused of striking the animals -- known as Rose and Dunn -- against an unknown object and kicking them with his foot.

Records indicate that Reid was reported by a woman who rescues cats and kittens and said she knew Reid through a mutual friend. That woman wanted to get two kittens she had given him vaccinated and routine care, and when she saw the animals come out of a carrier, one animal came out of the carrier, but the other kitten remained inside the carrier. That cat, named Dunn, “was lethargic” and “had a fractured tooth.”

The person who reported him asked Reid about the tooth and she heard him respond by asking if she thought the kitten had any head trauma. She thought it was odd of Reid to ask. She later took the cats to an animal hospital and learned that Rose had a fractured rib, Dunn had a skull fracture and a tooth fracture. The woman who reported Reid emailed HSPCA cruelty investigator Bob Wilson and shared an internet article involving Reid and his current animal cruelty charges out of Fort Bend County. (It’s unclear whose article was emailed, but here’s ours concerning those Fort Bend County charges.)

Here’s his previous mugshot from the Fort Bend County case:

Graham William Reid (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents also offer this detail: The woman who reported Reid said he had previously adopted cats from her before January 2022. Documents say he told her that those cats now belonged to a friend of his that lived in Pittsburgh. There’s no word on those cats at this time.

The cats Rose and Dunn were removed from the Central Houston Animal Hospital where the animals were being cared for and transported to the Houston SPCA for housing, evaluations and treatment.

The Houston SPCA found the cat named Dunn had, among other things, a fractured skull, “chronic healed fractured ribs” and a condition commonly known as water on the lungs. The cat named Rose had rib fractures, fluid and gas buildup in the lung and chest area. Dr. Lucy Faulkner Scarbrough, a veterinarian and owner of CHAH, said she believed one of the animals was choked and surmised that some injuries were related to kicking and/or squeezing it. Also, injuries may have been sustained by “blunt force trauma directly to the head or shaking and hitting the ground.” Noting the animals’ previous healing and currently broken ribs, she said in court documents that there was evidence of “past and present trauma.”

Reid was was arrested on Nov. 29. He was out on bail in his Fort Bend County case. A $50,000 bond is assigned in the Harris County case with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.