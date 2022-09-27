Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.

According to charging docs, Bonilla was backing out of his driveway when he struck his neighbor’s vehicle. As the neighbor and Bonilla exchanged words, the neighbor’s dog reportedly came out from the porch. Bonilla allegedly shot the dog twice in the ears, but the dog will survive. He also allegedly threatened the neighbor with the firearm.

According to records, Bonilla was later stopped by Houston police officers after the incident where they found him to be driving while intoxicated.

Bonilla was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.