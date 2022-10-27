Reward offered to identify person who wrapped elastic hairband around 8-week-old puppy’s snout, Houston SPCA says

HOUSTON – A reward is being offered on information that will lead to an arrest of the person who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around a puppy’s snout, according to Houtson SPCA.

The 8-week-old puppy was found in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and West Road by a Good Samaritan, Houston SPCA stated.

The puppy, now named Sharky, suffered from severe swelling and deep laceration to the bone from the tied elastic band, according to a release. Sharky has since undergone surgery and remains in stable but good condition. In the two days leading up to the surgery, the veterinary staff focused on pain management including hydrotherapy, antibiotics and pain medication.

Houston SPCA will offer a $5,000 reward on information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the person who abused Sharky. Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-869-7722 or email info@houstonspca.org.