PHOTOS: 15 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable living conditions’ in San Jacinto County, officials say

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Fifteen dogs were rescued from separate animal cruelty cases late last week in San Jacinto County, according to the Houston Humane Society.

In a release, the shelter partnered with San Jacinto County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office to rescue 11 dogs from one home after they were found living in “deplorable living conditions,” outside with no food or water.

Many of the dogs were emaciated, infested with fleas and ticks, and showed signs of skin conditions.

One dog died as a result of the neglect, the shelter said.

Deputies have arrested the owner of the dogs and is facing animal cruelty charges.

San Jacinto County Pct. 3 rescued four other dogs from separate animal cases and were transferred to HHS, the release said.

All 15 animals are currently in the care of Houston Humane Society and will undergo rehabilitation with the shelter’s veterinary team.

See the photos below:

A total of 15 dogs were rescued last week in San Jacinto County (Houston Humane Society)

