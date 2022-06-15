Authorities investigating 2 separate cases of animal cruelty after 2 dogs die in heat distress in Houston area, SPCA says

Two dogs were found dead outside in separate areas of Houston after authorities say they appeared to have suffered from heat distress.

According to the Houston SPCA, deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 found one dog in northwest Houston and the other in southeast Houston Monday evening. Both dogs were reportedly left with no access to food, water, or shade.

One of the dogs’ bodies registered over 104 degrees at one of the scenes, Houston SPCA said.

“Unfortunately, the Houston SPCA anticipates more of these types of calls,” the shelter said in a release.

It was unknown if the dogs’ owners were present prior to their deaths.

Both cases are under investigation by Pct. 1, according to the release.

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722).

