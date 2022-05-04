Several tips to keep pets, strays safe during hot weather

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society has shared several tips on how to keep pets and strays safe during extreme heat.

Dogs don’t have the same ability to cool themselves as humans. While your body sweats to cool off, your dog’s pant is all they can do to try and release heat.

Hot weather can become dangerous for both furry friends without homes and our beloved pets when unprepared.

Heat graphics for pets 5/4/2022 (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Follow these tips to keep your pets cool and safe through the coming summer weather: