$30K bond: Woman allegedly points loaded gun at driver in road rage incident on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested and charged for pointing a gun at someone after she caused a crash in a road rage incident on Monday, court officials said.

Kayla Genevive Avella, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $30,000 in probable cause court.

According to a prosecutor, Avella was the at-fault driver in a crash involving a man in the 1800 block of the Gulf Freeway. When an officer with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim told the officer that Avella cut in front of him, which caused the crash. The suspect then got out of her vehicle and aggressively pointed a firearm at the man.

Authorities reviewed the victim’s dash camera footage, which reportedly shows the crash and Avella walking to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim told police he saw the barrel of the gun. He stayed inside the vehicle and called police, documents said.

The officer said when Avella was asked if there were any firearms in her vehicle, she said yes. She was then detained. That’s when the officer found a brown holster under the suspect’s driver’s seat. Court documents said Avella’s gun was loaded at the time of the incident.

Avella has since posted bail.