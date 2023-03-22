Teen barely missed by bullet in alleged road rage shooting while riding with dad in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting where a teen was almost hit Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened on the Northwest Freeway feeder road near FM 1960.

According to HCSO, a 14-year-old boy and his father were getting on the feeder road when a man in a dark-colored vehicle jockeyed for a position in the lane. The driver of the dark-colored vehicle then got upset and fired a shot at the family’s vehicle, deputies said.

Investigators said the bullet grazed the headrest where the teen was sitting. He sustained minor injuries from the broken glass, HCSO said.

Deputies said the driver that fired the shot has not been caught. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to find the suspect.