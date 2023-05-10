Domino’s Pizza delivery driver arrested, charged in road rage shooting in Spring area

HOUSTON – A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver has been charged in a road rage shooting in the Spring area, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Louis Hernandez, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened

Deputies responded to the reported road rage shooting in the 25600 block of Aldine Westfield Road on May 9.

The victim told officers that a man driving a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle shot at him and his vehicle during a road rage incident, deputies said.

Deputies used a photo, provided by the victim, of the suspect’s vehicle, which helped them locate it at a nearby Domino’s Pizza.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Hernandez was detained and identified. He was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

Hernandez was booked in the Harris County Jail. A bond has not been set at the time of this writing.