Man shot outside apartment complex near Upper Kirby following possible road rage shooting, police say

Investigation underway after a man was shot following possible road rage near Upper Kirby, police say

HOUSTON – A man is hospitalized after Houston police say he was shot outside an apartment complex following a possible road rage shooting near the Upper Kirby area early Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Village at West University apartments in the 5100 block of Edloe Street at around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators said two men were arguing at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant.

At some point, investigators believe one of the men shot the victim at the apartment complex before taking off.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. His age and identification are not known at this time.

Investigators found a black-colored jeep that police said was riddled with bullet holes.

Police do not have information on a suspect or if anyone was taken into custody.