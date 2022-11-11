53º

Passenger shoots his driver in the hand while aiming at another vehicle during road rage shooting, sheriff says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot by the person sitting in his passenger seat during a road rage altercation in northwest Houston, authorities say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the road rage incident took place between two vehicles in the 5000 block of Kleinbrook near the Tollway.

Gonzalez said there were two men riding in a truck when an altercation with another vehicle ensued.

The man sitting in the passenger-side seat apparently reached across the driver’s body and began firing several rounds, in an attempt to hit the other vehicle.

The passenger ultimately shot the driver of the truck in his hand. The injured man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in fair condition.

No other parties were injured.

Officers say all parties have been detained.

