1 dead in possible road rage shooting, Houston police searching for suspect who fled scene

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident on Friday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Interstate 45 northbound near San Jacinto Street in central Houston.

The Houston Police Department said there was possibly a disturbance that led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man deceased on the scene in a red Ford F-150, and the suspect had left the area. The Houston Police Department said a witness told them the suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored truck.

The highway was closed while police conducted their investigation, but it is now reopened.

Law enforcement did not identify the victim or share a description of the suspect.

Police are searching for the person who fatally shot this man. If you have any information or saw the incident, you should call HPD at 713-222-TIPS.