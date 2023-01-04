Woman injured in possible road rage shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was injured during a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. on West Bellfort and South Gessner roads.

Police said a Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. A woman who was inside the Charger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The initial call reported that the woman was shot but police could not confirm the extent of her injuries.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a grey or silver sedan.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Houston Police Department.