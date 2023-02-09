Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2021 road rage shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured

A man was arrested in a road rage shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl

HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after injuring an 11-year-old girl in a road rage shooting in Tomball back in 2021.

Max Meyers plead guilty to reckless injury to a child and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to court records.

What happened

On March 27, 2021, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Grand Parkway at Highway 249.

Deputies said an 11-year-old girl was traveling in the car with her family after attending a youth dance when Meyers, who was driving a Ford F150, fired two gunshots in the direction of the family’s vehicle.

Deputies said the girl was shot in her hip and abdomen. She was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said Meyers confessed to shooting at the van after surveillance video was obtained.

After searching his apartment and vehicle, investigators said a gun was recovered from the home and a 9mm shell casing was located in the back of his truck.

