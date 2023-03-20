Husband, wife found dead inside League City home from apparent murder-suicide

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead inside their home Monday morning during a welfare check, according to the League City Police Department

Officers responded to the home, located in the 100 block of Magnolia Estates Drive, around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a welfare check request for a man who had not shown up for work.

As officers searched outside the home, they saw a woman lying on the floor inside, police said. Officers forced entry inside where they found a dead man and woman from what appears to be a murder-suicide. Weapons were recovered at the scene.

Police did not disclose the details of those weapons.

The victim is identified as 57-year-old Sally Staehli and the deceased suspect is identified as 54-year-old Lance Staehli.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released following the medical examiner’s report.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to call Detective O’Neal at 281-554-1885.