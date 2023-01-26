Man shoots woman he used to date before turning gun on himself in murder-suicide in Montrose, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot by a man before he turned the gun on himself in Montrose Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to a welfare check call in the 1000 block of Van Buren Street around 8:20 p.m. It was reported that a woman, who police said is the victim, left work and was supposed to return back, but she didn’t.

Police said neighbors were concerned for the woman’s safety and called 911.

When officers made entry into the apartment, the woman and a man, who were both in their late 20′s, were located with what appears to be gunshot wounds to the head, investigators said. Officers said a weapon was found near them.

According to police, it was reported the two were in a dating relationship but broke up.

An ongoing investigation is underway.