HCSO: 3 teens, 1 man dead in apparent murder-suicide at Galena Park home, 2 children escape to seek help

GALENA PARK, Texas – Four people, including three teenage girls, were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Galena Park late Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said deputies received multiple reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of 2nd Street at around 10:30 p.m.

Gonzalez said three teenage girls, 13, 14, and 19, were home with a 38-year-old man who was believed to be in a relationship with the mother of two of the teens. She was not home at the time.

One of the teenage girls, 19, was believed to be pregnant, according to deputies.

Incident occurred inside a residence. Based on preliminary information, this appears to involve the possible murder of three and a suicide. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 19, 2023

At some point, an argument broke out between the man and the three girls. That was when Gonzalez said the man pulled out a gun and shot all three of the girls, including the pregnant teen. All three died at the scene.

Gonzalez said the man proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl inside the home. He later told her to leave.

The girl was able to grab a 1-year-old baby, possibly belonging to the 19-year-old pregnant teen, and sought help at a neighbor’s home without any clothes on.

Officers with Galena Park PD were called to the home and discovered the bodies of the three teenage girls, Gonzalez said. The man was also found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 12-year-old girl was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe the man was possibly jealous after someone reportedly said “hello” to the mother.

Identities of the victims and the shooter were not released by deputies at this time.

The incident comes after a 17-year-old Galena Park High School senior was shot and killed in the parking lot of the community center on Thursday night. A suspect in connection with the shooting has been arrested.