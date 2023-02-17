46º

17-year-old shot, killed in parking lot of Galena Park High School, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

GALENA PARK, Texas – A teenager has been shot and killed in the Galena Park area, according to deputies.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Galena Park High School Thursday night.

The 17-year-old victim, a senior at the high school, was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Investigators believe the shooting may be drug-related.

Deputies believe the two suspects, who may also be teenagers, drove away in a Toyota.

Additionally, investigators say there were a group of people at the high school when the shooting took place. They are searching for witnesses for questioning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

