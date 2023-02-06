61º

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Galveston County

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

SAN LEON, Texas – Deputies in San Leon say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident reportedly took place at a home near 24th Street and Avenue D on Saturday.

According to officials, deputies responded to calls of gunshots and reports of a woman screaming.

Law enforcement officers say after two hours of trying to get a response from residents inside, they sent a drone in with a camera.

Authorities say it showed what appeared to be a man and a woman dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

