Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Galveston County

SAN LEON, Texas – Deputies in San Leon say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
The incident reportedly took place at a home near 24th Street and Avenue D on Saturday.
According to officials, deputies responded to calls of gunshots and reports of a woman screaming.
Law enforcement officers say after two hours of trying to get a response from residents inside, they sent a drone in with a camera.
Authorities say it showed what appeared to be a man and a woman dead.
The investigation is ongoing.