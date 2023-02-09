Do you need help? Free Domestic Violence Resources

Houston – In part of our effort to help people in the community, our team put together a list of groups in our area that can help victims of domestic violence. You’ll find nonprofits, legal experts, and law enforcement who work to help people in our community.

Important safety notes:

Several of these websites have “save exit” options that directs the website to Google or whatever default website you have set up on your computer. Some of these websites clear the browser history but you can also just manually clear browser history. This is important because many people in violent situations may not want anyone to see the websites they visit.

Another option is to go in “incognito” mode when looking at websites. This will give you some measure of privacy but may not completely hide your tracks online. The easiest way to open an Incognito window is with the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Shift-N (Windows) or Command-Shift-N (macOS). This works across all browser options.

Houston area nonprofits’ domestic violence resources

Alexander JFS Houston The Mission of Joan and Stanford Alexander Jewish Family Service is to transform lives by empowering individuals, families, and communities — driven by compassion, leading through innovation, and guided by Jewish values. Contact: 713-667-9336

AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) AVDA is a nonprofit organization that has served the Houston community for 40 years with the mission to end family violence by advocating for the safety and self-determination of victims, promoting accountability for abusers, and fostering a community response to abuse. AVDA is dedicated to providing multilingual, transformational, life-saving services to survivors of abuse and their families. Contact: 713-224-9911

Bridge Over Troubled Waters – To offer support, provide safety, and prevent domestic and sexual violence. With two offices, one in Pasadena and one in Baytown, we can provide a variety of services including crisis intervention, a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter (at the Pasadena location only), safety planning, housing assessments, community education, primary prevention, case management, hospital accompaniments, court and police accompaniments, licensed on-site daycare, counseling, support groups, parenting classes, money management, and life skills. Contact: 713-473-2801

Catholic Charities – People of faith helping people in need achieve self-sufficiency and live with dignity. Guided by God’s love, Catholic Charities helps people in southeast Texas by providing caring, compassionate services and advocating for social justice in collaboration with parishes and communities. Contact: 713-526-4611

Community Family Center – Our mission is to equip families with the tools they need to become self-sufficient members of the community. CFC offers community-based social and educational services to low-income families in Houston’s East End. Contact: 713-923-2316

Daya – Daya’s mission is to empower South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence through culturally specific services and to educate the community in an effort to end the cycle of abuse. Contact: 713-981-7645

FamilyTime Crisis and Counseling – The mission of FamilyTime is to provide services and programs to encourage the mental health and wellness of the community as well as promote safety and support for the prevention of domestic and sexual violence. Contact: 281-446-2615

Fort Bend Women’s Center – More than 40 Years of Providing Healing and Hope to Survivors of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in the Greater Houston Area. Contact: Contact: 281-342-HELP

Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council – To improve Harris County’s response to domestic violence, we lead efforts to build collaborative systems and innovative programs that increase access to services and safety. We envision a community where all persons have relationships that are safe, healthy, and free from domestic violence. Contact: 281-400-3680

Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC) – Since 1977, the Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC) has helped countless women, children, and families affected by domestic and sexual violence. Contact: 713-528-2121

Hope Over Hurt Ministries – To extend hope and healing around the globe by providing service, community outreach, and empowerment to all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Contact: 281-948-8033

Montrose Center – the Montrose Center serves as a community hub, with a long, proud history of empowering LGBTQ Houston since 1978. Contact: 713-529-3211

NAMI Greater Houston - NAMI can connect you with mental health services for a variety of issues and financial situations. They also have a warm line (for those in urgent need of resources who are not currently in crisis). Contact: 713-970-4483

Sarah’s House - Sarah’s House was established in 2001 as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emergency care, shelter, food, clothing, and other basic necessities to women and their children. These individuals have found themselves in the frightening position of having no safe place to sleep or eat and few options for immediate assistance available. Since its founding, Sarah’s House has provided real-time help to many homeless, unemployed, or underemployed single women or women with children. Contact: 713-475-1480

Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners – A forensic nurse specializes in trauma care for victims of violence and is certified in the evidence collection and storage protocols of the medical forensic exam. Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners™ (TXFNE™) gathers the region’s most qualified trauma nurses and is pioneering services to make the forensic exam accessible to victims in their geographic area. Contact: 281-306-6893

Texas Advocacy Project – Legal services provide one of the most effective ways to permanently stop power-based abuse. Texas Advocacy Project provides advice over the phone, support with do-it-yourself legal filing processes, and complete client representation. Our experienced attorneys guide and advocate for you through the entire process and our services are always completely free. Contact: 800-374-HOPE

Transgender Education Network of Texas – TENT is an organization dedicated to furthering gender-diverse equality in Texas. We work to accomplish this through education and networking in both public and private forums. Through our efforts, we strive to halt discrimination through social, legislative, and corporate education. Contact: 877-532-6789

Legal Resources

Lone Star Legal Aid – Lone Star Legal Aid volunteers help people living in the 76 counties we serve who are low-income. We only work on civil cases and do not handle criminal cases. Contact: 713-652-0077

Make Justice Happen – Houston Volunteer Lawyers is the largest provider of pro bono legal services in Harris County and the surrounding areas. Contact: 713-228-0735

Law Enforcement

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office - 281.342.3411

Harris County Sheriff’s Office - 713.221.6000

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 - 713.755.5200

Harris County Constable Precinct 2 - 713.477.2766

Harris County Constable Precinct 3 - 713.274.2500

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 - 832.927.6200

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 - 832.927.6700

Harris County Constable Precinct 6 - 713.274.3400

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 - 713.643.6118

Harris County Constable Precinct 8 - 281.488.4040

Houston Police Department - 713.884.3131