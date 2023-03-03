Man fatally shoots woman, teen before turning gun on himself in murder-suicide in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot and killed a woman and teen before turning the gun on himself in southwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 5600 block of Indigo Street in Meyerland around 12:20 a.m.

Officers received a call from a woman who sounded like she was in distress. Shots were then heard on the phone, HPD said.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the residence was secured. Officers then forced entry inside the home with the help of emergency officials from the Houston Fire Department.

According to investigators, a man who appeared to be in his 60s, a woman around the same age, and a male who appeared to be in his late teens were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the house.

Police said it appears the shootings may have stemmed from a murder-suicide and the man in his 60s was the shooter.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.