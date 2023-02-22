Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide in Spring Branch, HPD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after they said a murder-suicide was reported in northwest Houston Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Triway Lane in Spring Branch at around 6:30 a.m.
According to investigators, a man and woman were found dead at the scene.
Police said no other information is available at this time.
