Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide in Spring Branch, HPD says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after they said a murder-suicide was reported in northwest Houston Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Triway Lane in Spring Branch at around 6:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a man and woman were found dead at the scene.

Police said no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.

