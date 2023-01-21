52º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 found dead in possible murder-suicide after welfare check in SW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: murder-suicide, Forum Park

HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were found dead Saturday in southwest Houston in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers say they were called to the 10110 block of Forum Park in Braeburn at around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

According to HPD, neighbors had reported a foul-smelling odor and saw that mail had not been picked up at the residence for some time.

Investigators say it appears the two individuals, a man and a woman, were in some kind of relationship.

Officials say there is a considerable amount of decomposition and that homicide investigators have yet to determine a cause of death.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter