2 found dead in possible murder-suicide after welfare check in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were found dead Saturday in southwest Houston in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers say they were called to the 10110 block of Forum Park in Braeburn at around 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

According to HPD, neighbors had reported a foul-smelling odor and saw that mail had not been picked up at the residence for some time.

Investigators say it appears the two individuals, a man and a woman, were in some kind of relationship.

Officials say there is a considerable amount of decomposition and that homicide investigators have yet to determine a cause of death.