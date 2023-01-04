Teen finds couple dead from apparent murder-suicide at apartment in Channelview area, deputies say

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman and man were found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman and man were found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex, located at 973 Ashland Blvd., in regards to a domestic violence incident.

They found the 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the couple has been dating possibly 10 years and living together for five years.

According to investigators, the man was drunk the night before and arguing with the woman throughout the night. The teen, who is the man’s 15-year-old brother, was at the home at the time and heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m.

The teen reportedly walked into the bedroom and found them shot to death, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

He said the couple has had a history of domestic violence and abuse.

Family members who live in the area are coordinating with Child Protective Services to make sure the teen goes to a safe home.

“It’s tragic that a teenager had to witness this,” Gonzalez said.

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman and man were found dead inside an apartment Wednesday morning in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.