Bond denied for man facing weapon charges in connection to Migos rapper’s death

HOUSTON – A man who is facing weapon charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown Houston bowling alley that claimed the life of Migos rapper, Takeoff, will remain behind bars for now.

Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 while attending a party with at least 30 to 40 attendees. An argument erupted following a dice game, followed by gunfire, and the rap superstar, who was an innocent bystander, was killed.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged in his murder and Cameron Isiah Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Joshua, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment on bond. He was already out on bond for possession of a fake ID, said Joshua’s attorney, Christopher Downey.

After hearing all evidence, Downey said the judge granted Joshua a $300,000 bond on two of his recent cases, totaling $600,000. The judge revoked his old bond in his third case. He will remain in jail until his next court appearance.

Downey said his client still maintains that he had nothing to do with Takeoff’s death.

“We have all the evidence that we have in the case,” Downey said. “We haven’t seen anything that suggests he had anything whatsoever to do with the shots that were fired that killed Takeoff.”

