Sienna coffee shop offering free disinfectant to those in need

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A coffee shop in Sienna is serving up more than just coffee, offering free contact surface disinfectant to anyone who needs it.

Barista Mike Ouano said that Bean Here Coffee is typically known for their lattes, but lately, the focus has been on helping the community.

“A lot of people are running out of disinfectant and stuff like that. We have a lot here just because we need it at the shop. We have enough to last for a couple of months, so while this is getting bad, we thought we might as well share the love,” Ouano said.

Ouano said that employees bottled up the commercial-grade contact surface disinfectant and have it available for customers with instructions. The coffee shop is currently only offering drive-up or delivery coffee orders and has closed the dining area space following community concerns over the coronavirus.

The owner said this is just one way to lend a hand to people in need with the recent strain on stores for cleaning supplies and sanitizers.

“We could have just as easily given out coffee, but I feel like there are a lot more people out there who need sanitizer at this point in time,” Ouano said.

