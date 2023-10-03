LIST: 22 ways to have a wonderful Houston weekend

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

🍂 Fall-O-Ween

Pull on your plaid, grab yourself some gourds and chase the fall vibes at these fall festivals in and around Houston.

Through Oct. 31 — Boo on the Boardwalk, Kemah Boardwalk: “Our FREE spooktacular event includes creepy crafts, trick or treating, costume contests, special performances and more ghoulish fun on Freaky Fridays, Spooky Saturdays & Scary Sundays.”

Oct. 7 — Pumpkin Palooza, Enchanted Gardens: “Come celebrate FALL and the second annual grand opening of our pumpkin house! The nursery will be filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and all of your favorite fall plants! Bring your cameras- there will be lots of opportunities for fall family photos!”

Oct. 7 — Sugar Land Town Square’s annual Oktoberfest, Sugar Land Town Square: “Bavarian music and dancing. Beer. Authentic German food. Beer. Games and prizes. Beer. We’ve got the perfect (boozy) fall day planned for you.”

Oct. 7-Nov. 26 — Texas Renaissance Festival, Todd Mission: “Thrill to the charge of knights jousting on their mighty steeds. Fall under the spell of the faery court. Laugh and be amazed at the clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and magicians performing on stages throughout the village or watch with excitement as birds of prey soar through the air. Stay to dark and delight in the fire show and Royal Fireworks every festival evening!”

🏙️ Houston-area happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Oct. 6 — Ghost Light POEtry & Haunted Tour, Fort Bend Museum: “Where the arts and history meet Halloween merriment! In true expression of Gothic literature, join us for a dramatization of a few of Edgar Allan Poe’s poems and short stories by ghost light, and then end the evening with a spine-tingling ghost tour of the Fort Bend Museum Complex. Charcuterie and wine will be provided.”

Oct. 7 — Korean Festival Houston, Discovery Green: “Since 2009, The Korean Festival has become one of the largest free cultural events hosted at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to its cultural presentation and culinary experience.”

Oct. 7 — Coffee and Cars, POST: “Come out and enjoy an amazing display of machines at POST! Every first Saturday of the month from 9am - 11am Coffee and Cars will be posted up in our East Parking Lot with 100′s of luxury and exotic vehicles. In addition to a featured section of curated cars, they are also bringing back an OPEN SECTION for anyone to come display their incredible machines!”

Oct. 7 — HTown Market, POST: “We’ll have 200+ vendors including artists, boutiques, sneakers, vintage clothing, jewelry, candles, craftsman, flowers, skincare, food & treats, a live DJ and more...”

Oct. 7 — Banned Wagon, Kindred Stories: A book wagon bearing commonly banned titles will stop at Kindred Stories in Houston Saturday to distribute hundreds of free books.

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Oct. 6 — Chevelle and Three Days Grace, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion: Chevelle and Three Days Grace will come to The Woodlands as part of their 2023 co-headline tour featuring special guest Loathe.

Oct. 6 — Alejandro Fernandez, Toyota Center: Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández’s Amor Y Patria Tour will bring him to the Toyota Center on Oct. 6 alongside his son, special guest Alex Fernández. The show will celebrate Fernández’s love of music, family, and his native Mexico.

Oct. 6 — Jhayco, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land: Jhayco’s Vida Rockstar Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 6. Jhanyco is the artist behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world, including “Dakiti,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Medusa.”

Oct. 7 — Jonas Brothers, Toyota Center: The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” on a cross-country tour celebrating the pop rock band’s hits, which include 25 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The band’s tour will bring them to the Toyota Center on Oct. 7 and Oct. 23 alongside special guest Lawrence. The tour follows the release of the band’s sixth studio album, “The Album.” Some of the band’s Hot 100 hits include “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

Oct. 8 — Alejandro Sanz, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land: Alejandro Sanz’s Sanz En Vivo Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 8.

🎭 Theater

For theatergoers, Houston offers a rich menu from which to choose.

Oct. 7 — “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!” Round Room Live: “Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure!”

Closes Oct. 15 — “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Main Street Theater: “Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions at American Legion posts across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on women’s bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.”

Closes Oct. 15 — “Chicken & Biscuits,” Ensemble Theatre: “‘Chicken & Biscuits’ is a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it’ll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of the family patriarch—hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. A feel-good comedy that will feed your soul.”

Closes Oct. 22 — “American Mariachi,” Alley Theatre: “Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970′s and girls can’t be mariachis… or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride? This play is infused with vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true.”

Closes Oct. 27 — “Carmela Full of Wishes,” Main Street Theater: “Feliz Cumpleaños! It’s Carmela’s birthday, and she’s finally old enough to tag along with her big brother as he runs the family errands. Passing by the bodega and the lavanderia, Carmela picks a dandelion and makes a very important wish… Carmela Full of Wishes illuminates the beauty of working class neighborhoods and the power of community and family. Told through the lens of a heartfelt sibling story, this endearing play explores what hope looks like in a migrant community steeped in Mexican culture.”

Closes Oct. 29 — “Always … Patsy Cline,” Stages: “Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits, such as ‘Walkin’ After Midnight,’ ‘I Fall To Pieces,’ and ‘Crazy,’ ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ is a timeless tale of friendship and great music. In 1961, country music legend Patsy Cline met Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, at a honky-tonk. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. First premiering at Stages 35 years ago, Always…Patsy Cline welcomes home the fans who made it a hit and invites new generations to discover Patsy and Louise.”

Oct. 6-29 — “Little Comedies,” Alley Theatre: “‘What do ‘Swan Song,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Proposal,’ ‘The Wedding,’ and ‘On The Harmfulness of Tobacco’ have in common? They are all one-act comedies written by Anton Chekhov that will be performed by the Alley’s Resident Acting Company and directed by the Tony-Award winning playwright and legendary director Richard Nelson. Acclaimed Russian literature translators Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky collaborated with Nelson to create a new English translation which will make for an extraordinary theatre experience.”

Oct. 6-Nov. 12 — “Switzerland,” Stages: “Brimming with razor-sharp dialogue and dark wit, ‘Switzerland’ is a gripping psychological thriller that’s sure to leave you breathless. In her remote home hidden in the Swiss Alps, Patricia Highsmith, the reclusive, Texas-born matron of murder stories, lives out her days in solitude. That is until a mysterious young emissary arrives at her doorstep, urging her to pen the final installment in her famous ‘Tom Ripley’ series. Following years of ominous silence, it seems this unexpected visit could be just the push the ailing novelist needs. After all, what does it take to write a truly sinister story if not real-life inspiration?”

