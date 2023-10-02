Houston’s 40 best October experiences 🎃

Never mind that temperatures consistently climb into the nineties through October here in Houston. Regardless of when autumn makes an actual appearance, most want to dress for it, celebrate it, and make the most of it before it’s overtaken by holiday lights, caroling and Kris Kringle.

Appreciate Houston fall for all its subtlety with these seasonal events and experiences.

MORE: Frightfully fun family-friendly Halloween happenings in Houston and beyond

💌 Like what you see?

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.