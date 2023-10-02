Foo Fighters, SZA, Jonas Brothers and more of the Houston area’s biggest October concerts

October is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Mark your calendars music junkies, here are some of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in the coming weeks.
Alejandro Fernandez
When: Oct. 6
Where: Toyota Center
Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández’s Amor Y Patria Tour will bring him to the Toyota Center on Oct. 6 alongside his son, special guest Alex Fernández. The show will celebrate Fernández’s love of music, family, and his native Mexico.
Jhayco
When: Oct. 6
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Jhayco’s Vida Rockstar Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 6. Jhanyco is the artist behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world, including “Dakiti,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Medusa.”
Jonas Brothers
When: Oct. 7 and Oct. 23
Where: Toyota Center
The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” on a cross-country tour celebrating the pop rock band’s hits, which include 25 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The band’s tour will bring them to the Toyota Center on Oct. 7 and Oct. 23 alongside special guest Lawrence. The tour follows the release of the band’s sixth studio album, “The Album.” Some of the band’s Hot 100 hits include “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”
Alejandro Sanz
When: Oct. 8
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Alejandro Sanz’s Sanz En Vivo Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 8.
Foo Fighters
When: Oct. 10
Where: 713 Music Hall
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will come to Houston on Oct. 10 in support of their eleventh album, “But Here We Are,” released earlier this year.
Janelle Monáe
When: Oct. 10
Where: Bayou Music Center
Critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe will come to Houston on Oct. 10 in support of her new album, “The Age of Pleasure.”
The All-American Rejects
When: Oct. 12
Where: 713 Music Hall
The All-American Rejects highly anticipated return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade, will take them to Houston in October. Fans can except to hear the band’s hit songs including “Swing Swing,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “It Would End Tonight,” “Move Along,” and “Gave You Hell.”
Avenged Sevenfold
When: Oct. 12
Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold will come to The Woodlands in October alongside special guest Falling In Reverse. The bands’ Life is But A Dream concert will feature the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody,” and tracks from their new album, “Life is But A Dream.”
El Alfa
When: Oct. 12
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Dominican rapper El Alfa’s La Leyenda del Dembow Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 12.
Mt. Joy
When: Oct. 12
Where: White Oak Music Hall
Indie band Mt. Joy will come to Houston in support of their 2022 album, “Orange Blood.”
Chris Stapleton
When: Oct. 13
Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Country music sensation Chris Stapleton’s All American Roadshow Tour will bring him to The Woodlands on Oct. 13 alongside special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane. Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time—setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album, “Starting Over,” won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammys as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards.
Cigarettes After Sex
When: Oct. 13
Where: 713 Music Hall
El Paso’s Cigarettes After Sex will come to Houston in October. Cigarettes After Sex garners over 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Five years on from the release of their breakout self-titled debut and their acclaimed follow-up “Cry” (2019), they have recently seen several viral moments on TikTok unlock new levels of audience growth and album sales.
SZA
When: Oct. 14
Where: Toyota Center
SZA’s SOS Tour will bring her to Houston’s Toyota Center on Oct. 14 alongside special guest D4VD. The tour follows the 2022 release of SZA’s sophomore album, “SOS.” Some of SZA’s Hot 100 hits include “Snooze,” “Kill Bill,” and “The Weekend.”
Suki Waterhouse
When: Oct. 14
Where: White Oak Music Hall
Actress, singer-songwriter and model Suki Waterhouse’s Fall Tour will bring to her Houston on Oct. 14.
Sting
When: Oct. 15
Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sting’s My Songs World Tour will bring him to The Woodlands on Oct. 15 alongside special guest Joe Sumner. Sting’s My Songs concert will feature his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear hits including “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Englishman In New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” and “Demolition Man.”
6LACK
When: Oct. 25
Where: Bayou Music Center
6LACK’s Since I Have A Lover world tour will bring him to Houston alongside special guest Jordan Ward. The tour follows the release of acclaimed new album, “Since I Have A Lover.” Pronounced “Black”, the three-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist arrived onto the scene with his breakout debut “FREE 6LACK” album in 2016. . He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, “East Atlanta Love Letter,” which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Myke Towers
When: Oct. 26
Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Multi-platinum selling global superstar Myke Towers’ La Vida Es Una Tour will bring him to Sugar Land in October. In his fourth studio album, “La Vida Es Una,” released in March, the singer-songwriter reintroduced himself in a new era, taking his listeners on a journey through globalized music that includes Alt-pop, afrobeat, and reggae.
Jeremy Zucker
When: Oct. 27
Where: White Oak Music Hall
Singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, best known for his songs “Comethru”, “you were good to me,” and “this is how you fall in love,” will come to Houston on Oct. 27.
Parker McCollum
When: Oct. 28
Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Conroe native and country music singer Parker McCollum will perform in The Woodlands on Oct. 28 alongside the Josh Abbott Band.
John Mayer
When: Oct. 30
Where: Toyota Center
John Mayer’s solo acoustic tour will bring him to the Toyota Center on Oct. 30 alongside special guest JP Saxe. The show will feature solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. Concertgoers can expect to hear some of Mayer’s most enduring hits, including “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”
💌 Like what you see?
Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.
Have an event you’d like to feature on click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.