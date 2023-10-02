Foo Fighters, SZA, Jonas Brothers and more of the Houston area’s biggest October concerts

October is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists, beloved bands, pop sensations and living legends. Mark your calendars music junkies, here are some of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in the coming weeks.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Alejandro Fernandez performs at Palau Sant Jordi on June 27, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns) (2023 Jordi Vidal)

When: Oct. 6

Where: Toyota Center

Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández’s Amor Y Patria Tour will bring him to the Toyota Center on Oct. 6 alongside his son, special guest Alex Fernández. The show will celebrate Fernández’s love of music, family, and his native Mexico.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Singer Jhayco performs onstage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on January 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (2023 Scott Dudelson)

When: Oct. 6

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Jhayco’s Vida Rockstar Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 6. Jhanyco is the artist behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world, including “Dakiti,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Medusa.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

When: Oct. 7 and Oct. 23

Where: Toyota Center

The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” on a cross-country tour celebrating the pop rock band’s hits, which include 25 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The band’s tour will bring them to the Toyota Center on Oct. 7 and Oct. 23 alongside special guest Lawrence. The tour follows the release of the band’s sixth studio album, “The Album.” Some of the band’s Hot 100 hits include “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

MONTERREY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 17: Alejandro Sanz performing during a concert at Arena Monterrey on February 17, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images) (2023 Medios y Media)

When: Oct. 8

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Alejandro Sanz’s Sanz En Vivo Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 8.

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - JULY 08: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs on day 3 of Festival d'été de Québec on July 08, 2023 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) (2023 Scott Legato)

When: Oct. 10

Where: 713 Music Hall

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will come to Houston on Oct. 10 in support of their eleventh album, “But Here We Are,” released earlier this year.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JUNE 30: Janelle Monáe performs onstage at Essence Music Festival on June 30, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic) (2023 Kaitlyn Morris)

When: Oct. 10

Where: Bayou Music Center

Critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monáe will come to Houston on Oct. 10 in support of her new album, “The Age of Pleasure.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 22: Tyson Ritter of the All-American Rejects perform at Soul Belly BBQ on October 22, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band performed in a free show after the first day of the 2022 When We Were Young music festival was canceled due to a high wind warning. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

When: Oct. 12

Where: 713 Music Hall

The All-American Rejects highly anticipated return to the stage with the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in nearly a decade, will take them to Houston in October. Fans can except to hear the band’s hit songs including “Swing Swing,” “Dirty Little Secret,” “It Would End Tonight,” “Move Along,” and “Gave You Hell.”

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Johnny Christ and M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold perform during Avenged Sevenfold: North America Tour with Falling In Reverse at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on September 20, 2023 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) (2023 Prince Williams)

When: Oct. 12

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold will come to The Woodlands in October alongside special guest Falling In Reverse. The bands’ Life is But A Dream concert will feature the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody,” and tracks from their new album, “Life is But A Dream.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Dominican rapper El Alfa performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) (2023 Jason Koerner)

When: Oct. 12

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Dominican rapper El Alfa’s La Leyenda del Dembow Tour will bring him to Sugar Land on Oct. 12.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 06: Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) (2023 Josh Brasted)

When: Oct. 12

Where: White Oak Music Hall

Indie band Mt. Joy will come to Houston in support of their 2022 album, “Orange Blood.”

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during day two of the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 25, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (2022 Getty Images)

When: Oct. 13

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Country music sensation Chris Stapleton’s All American Roadshow Tour will bring him to The Woodlands on Oct. 13 alongside special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane. Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time—setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Additionally, his most recent album, “Starting Over,” won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammys as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 27: Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex performs live on stage at Audio Club on March 27, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images) (2023 Mauricio Santana)

When: Oct. 13

Where: 713 Music Hall

El Paso’s Cigarettes After Sex will come to Houston in October. Cigarettes After Sex garners over 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Five years on from the release of their breakout self-titled debut and their acclaimed follow-up “Cry” (2019), they have recently seen several viral moments on TikTok unlock new levels of audience growth and album sales.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) SZA headlines her "SOS" North American Tour at Scotiabank Arena on February 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) (2023 Robert Okine)

When: Oct. 14

Where: Toyota Center

SZA’s SOS Tour will bring her to Houston’s Toyota Center on Oct. 14 alongside special guest D4VD. The tour follows the 2022 release of SZA’s sophomore album, “SOS.” Some of SZA’s Hot 100 hits include “Snooze,” “Kill Bill,” and “The Weekend.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (2023 Tim Mosenfelder)

When: Oct. 14

Where: White Oak Music Hall

Actress, singer-songwriter and model Suki Waterhouse’s Fall Tour will bring to her Houston on Oct. 14.

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Sting performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on September 08, 2023 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sting) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

When: Oct. 15

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sting’s My Songs World Tour will bring him to The Woodlands on Oct. 15 alongside special guest Joe Sumner. Sting’s My Songs concert will feature his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to hear hits including “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne,” “Englishman In New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” and “Demolition Man.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper 6lack performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) (2022 Scott Dudelson)

When: Oct. 25

Where: Bayou Music Center

6LACK’s Since I Have A Lover world tour will bring him to Houston alongside special guest Jordan Ward. The tour follows the release of acclaimed new album, “Since I Have A Lover.” Pronounced “Black”, the three-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist arrived onto the scene with his breakout debut “FREE 6LACK” album in 2016. . He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, “East Atlanta Love Letter,” which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 28: Myke Towers performs onstage during Sueños Festival at Grant Park on May 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images) (2023 Natasha Moustache)

When: Oct. 26

Where: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Myke Towers’ La Vida Es Una Tour will bring him to Sugar Land in October. In his fourth studio album, “La Vida Es Una,” released in March, the singer-songwriter reintroduced himself in a new era, taking his listeners on a journey through globalized music that includes Alt-pop, afrobeat, and reggae.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 22: Jeremy Zucker performs live on stage during a concert at the Astra Kulturhaus on July 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns) (2022 Pedro Becerra)

When: Oct. 27

Where: White Oak Music Hall

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, best known for his songs “Comethru”, “you were good to me,” and “this is how you fall in love,” will come to Houston on Oct. 27.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 12: Parker McCollum performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

When: Oct. 28

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Conroe native and country music singer Parker McCollum will perform in The Woodlands on Oct. 28 alongside the Josh Abbott Band.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: John Mayer performs during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images) (2023 Timothy Norris)

When: Oct. 30

Where: Toyota Center

John Mayer’s solo acoustic tour will bring him to the Toyota Center on Oct. 30 alongside special guest JP Saxe. The show will feature solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. Concertgoers can expect to hear some of Mayer’s most enduring hits, including “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Last Train Home,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

