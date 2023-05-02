Jonas Brothers bringing stadium tour to Houston in October

The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” with a new cross-country tour starting this summer that will celebrate the pop rock band’s hits, which include 25 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
The 35-city Live Nation-backed “The Tour” will kick off Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston, among others, before wrapping up Oct. 14 in Miami.
The tour will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming sixth studio album “The Album,” due out May 12.
Concert tickets go on sale starting May 12. A presale begins May 9. Fans cans register for the presale through May 6.
Some of the band’s Hot 100 hits include “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”
“The Tour” 2023 dates:
Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sep. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sep. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sep. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sep. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sep. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Sep. 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sep. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sep. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sep. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Sep. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Sep. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sep. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sep. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sep. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sep. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sep. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center