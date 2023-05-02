Jonas Brothers bringing stadium tour to Houston in October

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Jonas Brothers are “Burnin’ Up” with a new cross-country tour starting this summer that will celebrate the pop rock band’s hits, which include 25 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “The Tour” will kick off Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, and Houston, among others, before wrapping up Oct. 14 in Miami.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s forthcoming sixth studio album “The Album,” due out May 12.

Concert tickets go on sale starting May 12. A presale begins May 9. Fans cans register for the presale through May 6.

Some of the band’s Hot 100 hits include “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “What A Man Gotta Do,” “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

“The Tour” 2023 dates:

Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sep. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sep. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sep. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sep. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sep. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Sep. 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sep. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sep. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sep. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Sep. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sep. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sep. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sep. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sep. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sep. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center