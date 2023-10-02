From Peppa Pig to Sweeney Todd, Houston’s October theater offerings 🎭

Several new shows, including “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “The Birds,” take to the stage this month. Here’s an overview of the productions onstage in Houston in October.

Oct. 7 — “Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!” Round Room Live: “Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive sing-along adventure!”

Closes Oct. 15 — “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Main Street Theater: “Fifteen year old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions at American Legion posts across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on women’s bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.”

Closes Oct. 15 — “Chicken & Biscuits,” Ensemble Theatre: “‘Chicken & Biscuits’ is a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it’ll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of the family patriarch—hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. A feel-good comedy that will feed your soul.”

Closes Oct. 22 — “American Mariachi,“ Alley Theatre: “Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970′s and girls can’t be mariachis… or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride? This play is infused with vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true.”

Closes Oct. 27 — “Carmela Full of Wishes,” Main Street Theater: “Feliz Cumpleaños! It’s Carmela’s birthday, and she’s finally old enough to tag along with her big brother as he runs the family errands. Passing by the bodega and the lavanderia, Carmela picks a dandelion and makes a very important wish… Carmela Full of Wishes illuminates the beauty of working class neighborhoods and the power of community and family. Told through the lens of a heartfelt sibling story, this endearing play explores what hope looks like in a migrant community steeped in Mexican culture.”

Closes Oct. 29 — “Always … Patsy Cline,” Stages: “Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits, such as ‘Walkin’ After Midnight,’ ‘I Fall To Pieces,’ and ‘Crazy,’ ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ is a timeless tale of friendship and great music. In 1961, country music legend Patsy Cline met Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, at a honky-tonk. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. First premiering at Stages 35 years ago, Always…Patsy Cline welcomes home the fans who made it a hit and invites new generations to discover Patsy and Louise.”

Oct. 6-29 — “Little Comedies,” Alley Theatre: “‘What do ‘Swan Song,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Proposal,’ ‘The Wedding,’ and ‘On The Harmfulness of Tobacco’ have in common? They are all one-act comedies written by Anton Chekhov that will be performed by the Alley’s Resident Acting Company and directed by the Tony-Award winning playwright and legendary director Richard Nelson. Acclaimed Russian literature translators Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky collaborated with Nelson to create a new English translation which will make for an extraordinary theatre experience.”

Oct. 6-Nov. 12 — “Switzerland,” Stages: “Brimming with razor-sharp dialogue and dark wit, ‘Switzerland’ is a gripping psychological thriller that’s sure to leave you breathless. In her remote home hidden in the Swiss Alps, Patricia Highsmith, the reclusive, Texas-born matron of murder stories, lives out her days in solitude. That is until a mysterious young emissary arrives at her doorstep, urging her to pen the final installment in her famous ‘Tom Ripley’ series. Following years of ominous silence, it seems this unexpected visit could be just the push the ailing novelist needs. After all, what does it take to write a truly sinister story if not real-life inspiration?”

Oct. 17-29 — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” TUTS: “Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. Together they serve up disturbing, delectable, deliciousness that customers are dying for.”

Oct. 20 — An Evening with Bill Nye, Performing Arts Houston: “Engineer, comedian, author, inventor—audiences revere this good-natured Renaissance Man’s infectious blend of humor, intellectual curiosity, and devotion to solving some of the world’s most complex challenges through science. Best known for his Emmy-winning run as ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’” he brings his love of science and flair for comedy to every appearance—deftly translating complex issues to help inspire audiences of all ages to engage with and improve our world.”

Oct. 20-29 — “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” The Garden Theatre: “Three people, one dead playwright, and 37 plays, all in just 90 minutes. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) takes you on a wild romp through all of Shakespeare’s classics including ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Hamlet,’ ‘The Taming of The Shrew,’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ Prior knowledge of Shakespeare’s work is not required, but someone close by to call 911 in the event you pass out from laughing is.”

Oct. 20-Nov. 4 — “The Birds,” Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.: “When a relentless and deadly slew of birds begins attacking humanity, strangers Nat and Diane find themselves trying to survive together in an isolated cabin. Soon after, the young and attractive Julia arrives looking for shelter, bringing with her suspicion and distrust. When the duo becomes a trio, paranoia takes hold revealing an inside threat that rivals that of the murderous birds on the outside. Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 classic short story, and the basis for Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, is adapted by Conor McPherson and becomes a gripping and unsettling look at human nature in the face of societal collapse.”

Oct. 23-24 — “Cinderella,” Panto Company U.S.A.: “Bullied by her two mean Step Sisters, Cinders’ future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to the ball. How will the Prince ever find her when she flees at midnight, leaving behind a single glass slipper? A true-to-story play full of original songs and bursting with more hilarity than you can imagine. And of course, there’s the perfect happy ending!”

