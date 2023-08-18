Monster Jam returning to Houston this fall; PHOTOS: See the trucks

HOUSTON – Monster Jam is returning to Houston on Saturday, Oct. 21, at NRG Stadium.

What is Monster Jam?

At Monster Jam, drivers maneuver their 12,000-pound monster trucks in wide-open competitions on the arena’s dirt.

“Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world,” according to a news release about the event.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available here. Organizers note the Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience – passes available for $35 each – give access prior to the event to see the trucks up close, meet their drivers and crews, get autographs, among other activities.

What is the event like?

Each event has a championship, as well as freestyle, skills and racing competitions. And it’s LOUD. (Be sure to bring ear plugs or other ear coverings for everyone!) If this is your first time going to Monster Jam, here’s a great primer on what you need to know.

When is Monster Jam in Houston?

Monster Jam will be held at 6:30 p.m., while the Pit Party (ticket and pass needed) is slated to begin at 1 p.m. and run through 2:00 p.m. The Preshow Pit Party will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Inside the Preshow Pit Party

You can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

According to the Monster Jam website: “Be sure to check out new-for-2023 activities including the Pit Stop Play Area, inflatable slides, remote control truck course, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. Plus, this fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Activities vary by location.”

Take a look at just some of the competitors:

Avenger (AWESOME SHOTS(C))

Bad Company (Chris Tedesco)

Grave Digger (Monster Jam)

Zombie (Monster Jam)

Son-uva Digger (ERIC STERN)

Megalodon (Chris Tedesco)

Saigon Shaker (Monster Jam)

