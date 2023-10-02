Boos and booze: Houston fright night fun for grown-up ghouls and goblins

Here’s a sampling of spook-tacular adults-only Halloween happenings scheduled in and around Houston.

⚓ Nautical night aboard tall ship Elissa

When: Saturday, Oct. 21

Admission: $80

Details: Step aboard Galveston’s remarkable 1877 tall ship Elissa for a swashbuckling high-seas adventure. The Galveston Historical Foundation invites wannabe buccaneers to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve, and Elissa’s 146th year of existence, at the Galveston Historic Seaport. Come dressed in your sea-inspired best. Tickets include cake, food, complimentary drinks, dockside music, and more. Ticket sales help support Elissa’s upkeep.

📍 Galveston Historic Seaport, 2200 Harborside Drive, Galveston, Texas

💻 https://www.galvestonhistory.org/events/haunted-history

🧙‍♀️ Witchy Brunch at Brennan’s

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Details: Start your Halloween weekend with a bloody-fun brunch at Brennan’s of Houston in Midtown. Don your most magical attire (pointy hats encouraged) for a festive meal featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes. Reservations are required. Call Brennan’s at (713) 522-9711 to secure your spot.

📍 Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith Street, Houston

💻 brennanshouston.com

💀 Mixers & Elixirs: Spirits & Skeletons at HMNS

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Details: The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves to celebrate the creep-creep-creepiest holiday at the museum after hours from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 28. Browse spellbinding exhibits, shake your stuff with a stegosaurus, and enjoy live music by Danny Ray and The Atlantic Street Band. An array of food and drink vendors will be on site so you can graze to your heart’s content.

📍 Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, Texas

💻 https://www.hmns.org/visit/events/

🍷 Sip & Stroll at Bayou Bend

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Admission: $35

Details: “Embrace the spirit of Halloween as you discover magic and mystery in early America. Sip and stroll your way through the gardens of Bayou Bend. Enjoy live music, reading tea leaves, storytelling, magic performances, and hands-on craft-making. Experience a spirited audio tour about the historic mansion that induces chills and thrills.”

📍 Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas

💻 https://www.mfah.org/calendar/sip-and-stroll-at-bayou-bend

🎃 Halloween Ball at POST Houston

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Admission: $39

Details: “Like a Halloween Party from your favorite 90′s movie, the Houston Halloween Ball is the city’s most wicked Costume Party event, ever! Featuring a night of great music, live performances, polaroids, themed cocktails, and spooky fun. Enjoy Live Entertainment by DJ and Producer Alex Lauter, special performances by Aerial Acrobats as they spin above the crowd, and at midnight, a black flame candle shall be lit to summon The Sanderson Sisters. Halloween Costumes are highly encouraged. All attendees will be able to text in their vote for the top 10 costumes of the evening, and one attendee will be crowned Houston Halloween Ball’s 2023 Costume Contest Winner.”

📍POST Houston, 401 Franklin St, Houston, Texas

💻 https://hauntedhouston.org/

🕸️ The Thriller Resurrection: A Halloween Bash at the Moran Hotel City Centre

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Admission: $25

Details: “You can expect to dance until you drop to live music by Level One Band and the wicked beats of DJ EDJ. That’s not all, show off your creativity and join our ‘Thriller’ themed costume contest for the chance to win some Spooktacular prizes, including the first place prize of a one night stay here at The Moran Hotel. Don’t hold back, dress to impress and scare your way to victory! There will be a bewitching selection of specialty cocktails to keep your spirits high through out the night! We will be partnering with Tito’s Vodka to make this Halloween is one you won’t forget. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a swag bag from Tito’s.”

📍The Moran Hotel City Centre, 800 Sorella Court Houston, Texas

💻 https://www.themoranhotel.com/happenings

🚢 Boos on the Bayou Cruise at Moody Gardens

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Admission: $130

Details: “Join us for a Halloween Costume Cruise, and this one is for adults 21+. Come out dressed to impressed for this haunting two-hour evening cruise aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. The evening is sure to be filled with frights, light hors d’oeuvres, spooky treats, music, dancing, and an enchanted view. Prizes will be awarded to selected costume contest winners!”

📍Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas

💻 https://www.moodygardens.com/attractions/events-calendar/#Boos_On_The_Bayou

👰 Ghost Bride Ball at Grand Galvez

When: Saturday, Oct. 28

Details: “Guests are invited to celebrate the undying love of Audra, the most treasured haunted bride of the Grand Galvez. Food, drinks, contests for the best costume of Audra’s era and music are part of the gala evening. The event is for guests 21 and older. Reservations and ticket prices can be obtained by calling the hotel.”

📍 Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, Texas

💻 https://grandgalvez.com/event/ghost-bride-ball/

🎥 “Hocus Pocus” Halloween Costume Party at Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Admission: $45

Details: “Get ready to be spellbound as we bring you a bewitching Halloween party on the rooftop, featuring the beloved classic, ‘Hocus Pocus’ released 30 years ago in 1993! Arrive an hour before the movie to groove to a spine-tingling DJ set while you mingle and soak in the eerie ambiance. Your ticket includes a complimentary drink and a bag of popcorn to enhance your movie night experience. No Halloween party is complete without a costume contest, so come dressed to impress with your chance to win fun prizes. Capture the spooky vibes with 360-degree selfies using our special camera setup. As darkness falls, join the Sanderson sisters on their whimsical yet wicked adventure as their magical mischief plays across our 24′ LED screen, all with the city as your backdrop.”

📍 Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, Texas

💻 https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston/uptown/film/5239-hocus-pocus/

🍿 “Halloween” Costume Party at Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Admission: $45

Details: “Join us for a bone-chilling night of thrills, chills, and nostalgia as we host a Halloween party on the rooftop, featuring the original ‘Halloween’ released 45 years ago in 1978! Arrive an hour before the movie to groove to a spine-tingling DJ set while you mingle and soak in the eerie ambiance. Your ticket includes a complimentary drink and a bag of popcorn to enhance your movie night experience. No Halloween party is complete without a costume contest, so come dressed to impress with your chance to win fun prizes. Capture the spooky vibes with 360-degree selfies using our special camera setup. As darkness falls, experience the suspense and terror of Michael Myers’ relentless pursuit of Laurie Strode on our 24′ LED screen, all with the city as your backdrop.”

📍 Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown, 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, Texas

💻 https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston/uptown/film/5240-halloween-1978/