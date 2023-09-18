Fall-O-Ween: These autumnal Houston-area festivals scream ‘fall’ 🍂

HOUSTON – Fall is here, Houston!

We’ve paid our dues. We survived another sweltering Texas summer. Now, temperatures are falling...well, from hellishly hot to tolerably toasty, but, regardless, temperatures are falling and autumnal bliss is within our grasp (or as close as it’s gonna get). So don’t squander it. Embrace the season full-force. Pull on your plaid, grab yourself some gourds and chase the fall vibes at these fall festivals in and around Houston.

Dewberry Farm presents Fall Festival

When: Sept 16-Nov. 12

Where: Dewberry Farms, 7705 FM 362, Brookshire

“Bring the whole family to Dewberry Farms this fall to enjoy a day filled with fun, pumpkins, great food, and over 40 rides & attractions! At our Fall Festival, you can: Explore our Pumpkin Patch! Paint Pumpkins! Follow a trail of glowing Jack-o-Lanterns inside ‘Pumpkin Hollar!’ Take photos by our life-sized Pumpkin House! Spin out on our new Jumping’ Jacks ride! Meet our Barnyard Animals! Get lost in our eight-acre Houston Astros-themed corn maze! Stay late for our evening hours spooky event, BOOriffic Nights (no extra ticket needed!)”

Blessington Farms presents Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 23-Nov. 19

Where: Blessington Farms, 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis

“Come join us this fall for our Annual Pumpkin Patch. The Pumpkin Patch is included in the general admission and pumpkins are sold per pound. In the Pumpkin Patch you will find several unique varieties of pumpkins along with 25+ photo ops.”

Sugar Land presents Fall Fest

When: Sept. 23

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, 2700 Town Center Boulevard, Sugar Land

“The Sugar Land Fall Fest is a celebration of all things fall, with live music, hayrides, face painting, artisan market, fall photo backdrops, games, food, carnival games and more!”

Froberg’s Farm presents Fall Festival

When: Sept. 23-Nov. 5

Where: Froberg’s Farm, 3601 Highway 6, Alvin

“Join us for our Tenth Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival! Test your luck trying to find a way through our strategic Corn Maze, then walk out to our Flower Garden and pick flowers for your loved ones! Plus, each one of our attractions offers unique photo opportunities! Or try any of our other famous Fall Festival attractions! These include: Plastic Duck Races, Emoji Cannon, Friendly Fire, Paintball Gallery, Strawberry Express, Jumping Pillow, and Bee Coaster.”

Houston Zoo presents Zoo Boo 2023

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 31

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

“Celebrate fall festivities at the zoo during Zoo Boo...Costumes are encouraged, and guests will have plenty of favorites to experience, including visiting our Carved Pumpkins sponsored by Frost Bank, Giant Pumpkin, and inflatable pumpkins. Don’t miss our Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel between the lions and tiger exhibits, our spooktacular Scary-Go-Round, photo-ops all over the zoo, and much more!”

Asia Society presents Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

When: Sept. 30

Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Boulevard, Houston

“Also known in many Asian countries as the Moon Festival or Lantern Festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival welcomes the autumn harvest and full moon. Asia Society Texas’ Mid-Autumn Festival features Taiwanese artists and photography, storytelling, and exciting art activities such as lantern-making, paper cutting, and faux mooncakes.”

Enchanted Gardens presents Pumpkin Palooza

When: Oct. 7

Where: Enchanted Gardens, 6420 FM 359 Road

“Come celebrate FALL and the second annual grand opening of our pumpkin house! The nursery will be filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and all of your favorite fall plants! Bring your cameras- there will be lots of opportunities for fall family photos!”

When: Oct. 7-Nov. 26

Where: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission

“Thrill to the charge of knights jousting on their mighty steeds. Fall under the spell of the faery court. Laugh and be amazed at the clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and magicians performing on stages throughout the village or watch with excitement as birds of prey soar through the air. Stay to dark and delight in the fire show and Royal Fireworks every festival evening!”

Katy presents Katy Rice Harvest Festival

When: Oct. 13-15

Where: Historic Downtown Katy, 5718 Second Street, Katy

“Bring the family and enjoy a full day of great craft vendors, live music, food trucks & much more! There will be fun for the whole family, including a kids/teen zone, craft beer, and expanded food area.”

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents ArBOOretum

When: Oct. 14

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Drive, Houston

“Grab your costumes and get the kids together for the Arboretum’s biggest family event of the year! ArBOOretum features fun fall activities for all ages including live animals, pumpkin decorating, and Houston’s only Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail. Enjoy these fall classics and so much more!”

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents ArtOberFest

When: Oct. 21-22

Where: Postoffice Street, between 21st & 23rd Streets in downtown Galveston

The Grand 1894 Opera House presents its 25th annual juried art festival that takes place in Galveston’s historic downtown.

First Lutheran Church of Galveston presents Island Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 27-28

Where: 2415 Winnie, Galveston

“Island Oktoberfest will be held on the grounds of and streets adjacent to First Lutheran Church, 24th and Winnie – in historic downtown Galveston – and co-sponsored by Del Papa Distributing Company. Admission is free. German costumes encouraged! This fun, family weekend will feature continuous live entertainment with music and dancing on two stages.”

George Ranch Historical Park presents Fall Festival

When: Nov. 24-25

Where: George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 Road, Richmond

“Come out to the park this Thanksgiving weekend for a Fall Festival, ranch style! In addition to our regular tours, we’ll be making traditional pumpkin pie in our 1860s cast iron stove, branding boards at the cowboy campfire and talking turkey while crafting at the ranch house. This is also your last chance to take some great family photos at the Pumpkin Round Up!”

