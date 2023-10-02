91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Banned Wagon visiting Houston to give away free books

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Things to do, Local
Kindred Stories Promoting Diverse Stories and Content | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

A book wagon bearing commonly banned titles will stop at Kindred Stories in Houston Saturday to distribute hundreds of free books.

The Banned Wagon: A Vehicle for Change is a joint project from Penguin Random House, The Freedom to Read Foundation, PEN America and Little Free Library.

It is expected at Kindred Stories from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Banned wagon will be stocked with 12 banned books: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “Dear Martin,” “How to Be an Antiracist,” “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” “I Am Jazz,” “Too Bright to See,” “The Magic Fish,” “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag,”The Kite Runner,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Bluest Eye,” and “Shout.”

During the first half of the 2022-23 school year PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans found1,477 instances of individual books banned, affecting 874 unique titles, an increase of 28% compared with the prior six months, January to June 2022.

According to PEN America, instances of book bans were most prevalent in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter