Timeline of the Maleah Davis case

HOUSTON - From the moment she disappeared, the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis has grabbed the nation’s attention.

Here’s a timeline of how the case has unfolded, and what investigators have said the evidence shows.

Scroll down to the bottom of the story for an interactive timeline.

April 30

Maleah’s mother said she left the state for a funeral on this day.

7:54 a.m. - A surveillance photo shows Maleah and her stepfather, Derion Vence, walking through the yard at the family’s southwest Houston apartment complex, according to a police source. The source said this is the last known photo of Maleah before she went missing.

About 8:50 a.m. - Surveillance video from a neighbor shows Vence walking to his car alone.

May 3

About 1:40 p.m. - A surveillance photo shows Vence leaving the family’s apartment with a blue laundry basket that had a large black trash bag inside, according to authorities.

6:47 p.m. - Vence and a child are seen in a surveillance photo leaving the family’s apartment, according to a police source. The source said the child seen in the photo is not Maleah, and that Vence appears to be carrying a bottle of bleach.

This is about the same time Vence said he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother left for the airport to pick up Maleah’s mother. It was during this trip that Vence said he stopped to investigate a damaged tire and was attacked by three men. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s gray Nissan Altima were gone.

May 4

11:21 p.m. - Vence reported Maleah missing after going to a hospital in Sugar Land for treatment.

May 5

7:59 a.m. - Authorities issue an Amber Alert for Maleah.

May 9

The family’s gray Nissan Altima is found by a taxi cab driver in the parking lot of a Missouri City shopping center.

May 11

Vence is arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. He is ordered held in jail on $1 million bond.

May 13

Vence doesn’t appear in court for a scheduled hearing, and people chant “Justice for Maleah,” to Maleah’s mother as she waits for an elevator.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.