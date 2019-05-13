Neighbor's surveillance video shows stepfather alone same day of Maleah Davis' disappearance

HOUSTON - It's been more than a week that has gone by and still no signs of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Maleah was reported missing Saturday night by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is facing charges connected to her disappearance.

Dozens of people gathered across the apartment from where Maleah Davis lived and prayed for her return. Following the prayer vigil, community members marched to Maleah’s apartment unit, leaving behind a sea of teddy bears at the door.

Vence is now the suspect in her missing case. Vence made his first court appearance Saturday night after he was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

Jania Soto said she lives right across from where Maleah, her mother and Vence lived.

Sotos’ surveillance camera caught Vence briefly walking over to his car alone on the day Maleah’s mother had flown out of state. Soto said she remembers clearly not noticing the bruise on Vence's head the same night Maleah was reported missing.

“I looked at him and he went back into his apartment. And I looked at him, but he didn't have a big bruise or anything at all,” said Soto.

Vence’s Bond was set a $1 million. He is currently being held at the Harris County Jail.

