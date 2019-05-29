Derion Vence's lawyer requests to withdraw as counsel

HOUSTON - The hired attorney for Derion Vence filed a motion Wednesday seeking to withdraw as Vence's legal counsel, according to court records.

The Harris County District Clerk's website said Thomas H. Burton III, listed the following reasons for his request for withdraw:

Vence has failed to comply with the terms of the employment agreement with Burton.

Vence and Vence's family have failed to make payments due under the contract.

The withdrawal is not sought for delay, but that Vence might be represented by counsel of his choice, and/or court-appointed counsel as he in indigent.

Vence is the stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis. He is accused of tampering with evidence, and is still being investigated regarding to Maleah's disappearance nearly four weeks ago.

