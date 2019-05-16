Reward offered in Maleah Davis case

A flyer about Maleah Davis is seen in the window of a Houston shop May 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - A reward is being offered in the case of a 4-year-old Houston girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Crime Stoppers said the reward of up to $5,000 for information about Maleah Davis’ disappearance is the standard amount that is offered in any unsolved case, but it might be increased in the future.

Dozens of people have been combing several locations since Maleah was reported missing by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, on May 4.

Vence told investigators that he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother were attacked May 3 when he stopped to check a damaged tire on the family’s car. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the car were missing.

The car was found six days later by a taxicab driver in the parking lot of a Missouri City shopping center.

Vence was named a person of interest in Maleah’s disappearance by investigators who said there were inconsistencies in his story. He was arrested Saturday and charged with tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, blood that was found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched the DNA that taken from Maleah's toothbrush.

Vence has been held in jail since his arrest. His bond was originally set at $999,999, but a second judge reduced the amount to $45,000.

Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday that members were suspending their search while they wait for new information about where Maleah might be.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

