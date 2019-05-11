Ex-fiance of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis' mother arrested in Sugar Land, officials say

Maleah Davis (left) and her stepfather Darion Vence (right) are seen in these undated photos released by authorities.

HOUSTON - The ex-fiance of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis' mother, Darion Vence, who was also the last person to see Maleah, was taken into custody Saturday, according to Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

Vence, 26, has been charged with a felony of tampering with evidence of a human corpse. He is being held without bond in Harris County Jail, Houston police said.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force assisted in his arrest in a Sugar Land neighborhood. Sugar Land Police Department said they also provided assistance to Houston police to serve an arrest warrant in their jurisdiction.

An Amber Alert was issued for Maleah on Sunday. Vence told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted May 3 by three men in a blue Chevrolet truck.

Investigators said Vence was named as a person of interest in connection with her disappearance, citing inconsistencies in his story about how she was taken Tuesday.

Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, with community activist Quanell X speaking for her, claimed Friday afternoon that there is surveillance video that will help police in their investigation.

A surveillance photo showed Vence leaving the apartment with a basket after Maleah's disappearance.



Maleah is still missing.

