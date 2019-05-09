Maleah Davis search: Police find family's vehicle in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Officers located a vehicle Thursday in Missouri City that went missing at the same time as a 4-year-old girl, police said.

Maleah Davis was reported missing Sunday after her stepfather told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted by three men in a blue Chevrolet truck. He said he was knocked out and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car, a gray Nissan Altima with paper tags, were gone.

Missouri City police said that officers located the vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at the corner of Highway 6 and Riverstone Boulevard.

Police said Maleah was not in the vehicle and the search for her continues.

Maleah's mother broke down in tears and began shouting when she arrived at the scene.

"Where's Maleah?" she could be heard shouting.

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, said the rain halted the ground search Wednesday, and the ground search resumed Thursday in an area near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bissonnet Street in Alief, about 300 feet from the stepfather’s apartment where Maleah was last seen.

“The good news is we have searched a lot, a lot of area, and we know where she’s not,” Miller said.

Miller said the weather is complicating the search effort, but he is determined to find Maleah.

Investigators have said that Maleah’s stepfather is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance, citing inconsistencies in his story about how she was taken.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.

VIDEO: Tim Miller discusses search for Maleah

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.