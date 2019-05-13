Maleah Davis' stepfather expected to appear in court Monday

HOUSTON - The man at the center of the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Maleah’s stepfather, Derion Vence, was charged with tampering with evidence, a week after her disappearance.

Vence reported the 4-year-old missing on Saturday, May 4, after he claimed he, his son and Maleah were kidnapped by three men in a blue Chevy truck.

Court documents said police found blood in the apartment where Maleah lived with Vence and her mother. They said it matched the child’s DNA.

Surveillance cameras caught Vence leaving the apartment with a laundry basket and a black trash bag inside.

More surveillance video from a neighbor who lives across from where Maleah lived caught Vence walking to his vehicle alone the same day as the child's disappearance.

Community members placed teddy bears, balloons and candles outside the family's apartment door on Sunday and with tears in their eyes desperately asked: “Where is Maleah?”

Texas EquuSearch will resume their search for Maleah Monday morning.

Vence remains behind bars with a $1 million bond.

He is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

