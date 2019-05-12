New details in Maleah Davis investigation emerge as court documents made public

A surveillance photo showed Derion Vence leaving his apartment with a laundry basket and bleach after Maleah's disappearance. A black trash bag was visible inside the laundry basket.

HOUSTON - New details in the missing persons case of Maleah Davis were brought to light Sunday as court documents were made public.

Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence, was arrested Saturday and charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Probable cause documents reveal that on May 5, the same day an Amber Alert was issued for 4-year-old Maleah, detectives with the Houston Police Homicide Division searched Brittany Bowens' apartment with her permission. Bowens is Maleah's mother.

Police said in the documents that blood drops were found in the hallway and led to the bathroom. Inside the bathroom, more blood was found on various surfaces, documents show.

Investigators sprayed a chemical that reacts to the presence of blood that may not be seen by the naked eye, records show. The chemical showed the presence of blood and that it reacts "when a person has attempted to clean up blood," according to the probable cause document.

Samples of the DNA found were positively matched with DNA on Maleah's toothbrush, documents show. Additionally, the DNA matched "a person who is the maternal offspring of Brittany Bowens."

Vence previously told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted May 3 by three men in a blue Chevrolet truck.

Investigators said Vence was named as a person of interest in connection with her disappearance, citing inconsistencies in his story about how she was taken.

Bowens, with community activist Quanell X speaking for her, claimed Friday afternoon that there is surveillance video that will help police in their investigation.

A surveillance photo showed Vence leaving his apartment with a laundry basket after Maleah's disappearance. Inside the laundry basket, a black trash bag was also visible.

"The basket appears heavy due to the stance (Vence) uses when walking," documents read. Vence also left the apartment with cleaning supplies, including bleach.

After Vence leaves the apartment, Maleah is not seen again, documents show.

After Vence's previously reported missing Nissan Altima was located in a parking lot, police said the laundry basket and a gas can were found inside the trunk.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the label on the gas can, or knows where Maleah is, to call Houston police at 713-222-TIPS.

