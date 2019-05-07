'I just want to find my baby': Missing child's family makes public plea

HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch expanded its search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis on Monday night, turning to First Colony Mall in Sugar Land.

The child's family also made a plea in Sugar Land to help find its missing loved one.

Earlier Monday, crews were seen searching near the Eastex Freeway and Greens Road.

Maleah's father, Darion Vence, said he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were kidnapped on Friday night. An Amber Alert was issued for Maleah shortly after Vence and his son were released by the kidnapper(s).

While driving to pick up Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Vence told police he heard a pop from his silver Nissan Altima and stopped to check it out.

He said three Hispanic men drove up in a blue, 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck and one hit him over the head and he lost consciousness.

According to police, Vence said the next thing he remembered was waking up Saturday by Highway 6 and the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.

Maleah and the Nissan were gone. Texas EquuSearch said it is searching for the silver Nissan Altima, which was seen on surveillance video near the mall.

Maleah recently underwent brain surgery and requires constant care.

Bowens said her levels of pain and grief are high.

"If there's anybody that can help me, please, please, I just want to find my baby. I just want to find her," Bowens said.

Maleah's grandmother, Brenda Bowens, made a similar plea.

"If she's listening to this, I want you to know that Nana loves you and I promised to take you to Lake Charles and I still want to do that. I want to fulfill my promise that I told you the other day. And I miss you and I love you," Brenda Bowens said.

After speaking, Brittany and Brenda Bowens split up to hand out flyers in the area.

Anyone with information on Maleah’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

