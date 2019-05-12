Hundreds of community members gather to honor Maleah Davis on Mother's Day

HOUSTON - The community says it is not giving up in the search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

This case has really struck a chord with a lot of mothers, especially on Mother's Day.

Hundreds of community members gathered outside 9850 Kirkwood Landing apartments to pray for Maleah Davis' return Sunday afternoon.

Community members gathered across the street from the apartment where 4 year old Maleah Davis was last seen Posted by KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh on Sunday, 12 May 2019

Maleah was last seen at the apartments with her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is now charged in her disappearance.

Police said they found blood evidence in Vence's apartment linked to Maleah, as well as several inconsistencies in history that don't match up with how he said Maleah was abducted.

Vence was charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

Maleah has been missing for over a week and despite search efforts, there are still no signs of the young girl.

The details of this story and the frustrating search brought a lot of mothers to tears.

